Drug dealer responsible for teen’s death

JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced Debra Patroelj, 52, Watertown, on Wednesday to six years of initial confinement and 14 years of supervision for first degree reckless homicide — delivering drugs for supplying the substance that led to an overdose death.
Patroelj was implicated in the January 2016 overdose of 16-year-old John Teuteberg of Watertown. She traded him six methadone pills for $30 worth of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
In January 2016, Watertown detectives were called to a home on Perry Street in Watertown due to an unresponsive teen. Teuteberg was dead upon police arrival. The autopsy later showed benzodiazepines, cannabis and methadone in his system. Witnesses said Teuteberg had contacted Patroelj, as Patroelji usually sold him Percocets. After communicating that Patroelj did not have any Percocets for sale, Teuteberg traded Patroelj $30 of marijuana for six pills of methadone, which he consumed at one time. Later that evening, Teuteberg was found dead.
“This is a case where a woman who had been dealing pills gave methadone to a 16-year-old adolescent and the drugs killed that adolescent,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said at sentencing. “This case is not about treatment; it’s about punishment. In addition, prison is necessary to protect the community from the defendant’s ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.