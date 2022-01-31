From bagger, to store manager to store owner, that’s Brian Wohlfeil’s life in the grocery business. He is the new owner of the Piggly Wiggly store in Watertown as of Jan. 1.
“I was hired by Jeff Tate at the Piggly Wiggly in Oconomowoc when I was 15 years old,” Wohfeil said. “I started as a bagger and moved my way up to a manager on duty.”
Wohlfeil went to college in Illinois for a year and met his wife. “We got married in 2003 after she graduated,” he said. “I worked at Sentry in Hartford for about five years as a manager and then found my way back to working with Jeff (Tate) here in Watertown.”
When the store opened in 2007, Wohlfeil was Tate’s assistant store manager. He was promoted to store manager a few years later.
When Tate purchased the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly, Wohlfeil became the store manager of the Waterloo location and the general manager of both locations.
“In the midst of all that, our son and daughter were born, who can now be seen working at the store,” Wohfeil said.
“I have always had a passion for this business and creating a place that customers are comfortable and want to visit,” Wohlfeil said. “Grocery shopping shouldn’t be a mundane task; it should be fun. This passion and the amazing support of my wife pushed me to dream of eventually owning my own grocery store, and that is where we are today.”
Following are the 10 questions Wohlfeil answered for the Daily Times.
1. As the new owner of the Piggly Wiggly in Watertown, do you enjoy grocery shopping? “Ha, what a question. I cannot say that I enjoy grocery shopping, but I really do not enjoy shopping in general. My wife likes to wander and look at things, while I like to get what I need and be done.”
2. How many times a week do you go grocery shopping? Are you a one item at a time, or do you do weekly shopping and fill the cart? “We shop daily. The bonus of working with your wife is that you can plan what is for dinner all day, while seeing different items in the store.”
3. What was the last item you bought at the grocery store? “Starbucks Double-shot Energy drink. I was tired from plowing snow.”
4. Is Piggly Wiggly a grocery store or a supermarket, and what is the difference? “Basically, the difference between the two is size. Piggly Wiggly is a grocery store, but being smaller isn’t necessary a bad thing. This enables us to focus on quality and customer relationships. I truly enjoy seeing the same faces and getting to know names of our customers.”
5. Have you ever gone to other stores to shop or check out the competition? “I do go to other stores, but mostly to get fresh ideas and see what new items they may have on their shelves that we should have.
6. What is your favorite thing to eat? What is something you would never eat and why? “Favorite food: My wife’s lasagna. Something I would never eat: herring and pickled eggs.”
7. What is your favorite type of chocolate, milk, dark chocolate or white? Why? “Milk chocolate filled with peanut butter because Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are amazing! Sorry, not sorry!
8. If you could meet someone famous, who would it be and why? “I really don’t have a need to meet anyone famous. I believe everyone has a valuable message; it’s just taking the time to listen.”
9. If you could learn a new skill, what would it be and why? “I would love to learn how to read my wife’s mind, because what man would not want that skill?”
10. When was the last time you went to a movie theater and what movie did you see? “I just saw “Matrix Resurrection” in a theater, before that it was probably “Frozen” with my daughter. I don’t go to the theater very often.”
