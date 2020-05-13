As the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce continues to work on behalf of the business community through the challenges of COVID-19, an addition has been made to the chamber website.
A COVID-19 page, aimed at providing useful information all in one place has been added. The new page will be of value to businesses, business professionals and the community.
The COVID-19 page includes a comprehensive list of resources that include, but are not limited to, reopening guidelines for businesses from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Jefferson and Dodge County resources, Center for Disease Control guidelines and Wisconsin Health Department.
Included on this page is the new “Question Link.” This link allows for question submissions if an answer was unable to be found after reading the resource options.
Questions will be answered in approximately 2-3 business days by a local professional.
