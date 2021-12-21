Watertown Police Department Sgt. Jon Caucutt was presented with a Patriot Award by the Wisconsin Committee for Emplyer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee. Colonel Mike Williams, state chair emeritus of the Wisconsin Committee for ESGR made the announcement and presented the award along with ESGR representative Mike Williams. The award is in recognition of extraordinary support of one of their employees serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.
The presentation took take place at the Watertown Police Department Wednesday.
According to Williams, “Sgt. Jon Caucutt was nominated for this prestigious national award by their employee Jeffrey Hensley who is a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard and assigned to the 1-120th Field Artillery Battalion in Stevens Point. The Patriot Award is only presented to employers who not only hire guard and reserve members, but demonstrate superior support to the military employee and his/her family. The National Guard and Reserve Forces are the cornerstone of our national defense. Caucutt has provided outstanding support and cooperation and has exhibited a patriotic spirit which is reflected in the significance of being a recipient of the Patriot Award.”
Hensley, battery commander of B Battery, 1-120th Field Artillery, said, “Sgt. Caucutt has been an outstanding supporter of me in regards to my military career. He displays a true appreciation of my service in the Wisconsin National Guard and goes above and beyond to assist. Caucutt takes his support further than just the workplace, making me aware of his willingness to help with home issues while I am away. Having a supportive supervisor such as Caucutt makes balancing my civilian and military careers much easier. I am truly appreciative to have such a leader.”
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said, “The Watertown Police Department has hired numerous employees that have or are members of the guard and reserve. As a department we understand the difficulties of managing a civilian career and a military career and want to make both as stress free as possible for our employees.”
“The department and I appreciate the recognition,” said Caucutt. “Officer Hensley does an excellent job of balancing his service at Watertown PD and with the national guard. Hensley is a top-notch police officer. His organization, communication, and commitment to both make this a rather easy relationship. We are proud of Officer Hensley’s service and happy to assist as he participates in protecting both the local and national communities. “
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the national guard and reserve in the United States.
