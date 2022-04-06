JEFFERSON — A man and woman from Jefferson have been ordered by a Jefferson County judge to serve 18 months on probation after being found guilty on three counts each of neglecting to provide acceptable shelter to 40 felines and one dog in their possession.
Vickie L. Klettke, 41, and Joey E. Payne, 39, both of 111 N. Dewey St., Jefferson, were each convicted Tuesday on the three counts after entering pleas of no contest to the charges. Each defendant also saw one count of being party to possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed and read into the court record. All are misdemeanor charges.
The terms of probation were handed down Tuesday by Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber, with numerous conditions related to future animal welfare and safety.
For one year, neither Klettke nor Payne may own, possess, or train any animal, Gruber ruled. The judge ordered their surrender of three cats to the Jefferson County Humane Society, or to an animal sanctuary facility. Klettke and Payne can have supervised contact with the three cats, but it must be third-party-supervised contact as allowed by that third party and in a neutral location, Gruber ruled.
Klettke and Payne must each pay costs and surcharges totaling $1,329.
Klettke must pay court-appointed attorney’s fees and she must undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and follow through, with recommended treatment per state agent recommendations. She is also to undergo any other assessment, treatment, or counseling as needed.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, the charges stem from a search warrant that was executed on Feb. 17, 2021 by the Jefferson Police Department at the pair’s home at 111 N. Dewey Ave. in Jefferson.
Just prior to that, the Jefferson Police Department had received reports of unsanitary conditions at the residence and the presence of numerous animals, including more than 20 cats, some or all of which, were not registered.
One dog and 40 cats and/or kittens were ultimately removed from the residence.
“Multiple Jefferson police officers reported encountering an overpowering, foul odor of filth once inside the residence,” the criminal complaint in the matter stated. “They observed a large amount of filth, animal feces, garbage, decaying food and rubbish throughout the residence.”
The complaint said that swarms of gnats and files were also observed all over the home. The residence was ultimately condemned by Jefferson County officials.
“Inside the residence, officers found several items of suspected drug paraphernalia, including a silver and gold metal smoking device, residue from which later tested positive for THC,” the complaint stated. “The cats and dog removed from the residence were taken to the Jefferson County Humane Society and examined. One of the cats had a non-weight-bearing left, front leg that had not been addressed and one of the kittens was euthanized apparently due to no fault of the defendants.”
The animals were reported to be, generally, in good health.
