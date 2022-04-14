The second day of the American Red Cross blood drive held at Christ United Methodist Church netted 60 units of blood Tuesday.
On the first day, 86 pints were donated for a two-day total of 146 pints.
On Tuesday, there were 20 pints of blood collected from power reds, or double donors. There were 40 units of whole blood and seven deferrals.
There were several multiple gallon donors, including Stephen Baurichter who donated his 19th gallon; Nick Witte who donated his s13th gallon and Randy Buss who donated his 12th gallon.
Some of the double donors included Carl Krueger, Kyle Kunert, Robert Lippert, Bill Neumann, Craig Schnelle, Penelope Sullivan and Nick Witte.
Other donors were Karen Adams, Adam Apkarian, Stephen Baurichter, Jeannie Bishop, Mary Borth, Roger Braasch, Kim Brunner, Susan Budewitz, Richard Chivers, Charlene Berg, Susan Christian, Joseph Curia, Timothy Davis, Shirley Degner, Kristine Eckert, Gregory Fredrick, Jerilyn Fredrick, Karen Foelker, Penny Heimsch, Cheryl Hoffman, Chelsea Kemmerling, Hollie Killlmon, Clarence Klinberg, Betty Krueger, Victor Krueger, Wendy Lippert, Kathleen Lueck, Bethany Mahan, Jane Mundro, Paul Neis, James Otto, Dan Pabst, Carol Peters, Arthur Ritschke, Cathy Roberts, Heidi Roth, Lisa Rowoldt, Cristine Schirmer, Ed Schmidt, Neil Schumann, Pamela Schumann, Elaine Upperman, Deborah Uttech, Mary Witte, Edd Schultz, Paul Zastrow, Judy Zillmer and Matt Von Rueden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.