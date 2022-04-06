Since Dodge County is currently without its own public health officer, Watertown Common Council members agreed Monday to allow Carol Quest, the city’s health officer, to work six to eight hours a month there.
Quest will remain a City of Watertown employee. However, Dodge County will reimburse Watertown for Quest’s services at an hourly rate of $60.65. Mileage will also be reimbursed at the 2022 IRS rate of $.585 per mile.
Abby Sauer, who was Dodge County’s public health officer, submitted her resignation with the last day of her employment in county government Jan. 6, 2022.
Sauer began her employment with Dodge County as a public-health nurse in September 2012. She was promoted to health services as a supervisor and then public health officer in July 2018.
Soon after Sauer vacated the position, Fond du Lac County officials stepped in to help Dodge County with an interim public health director, but the position has been vacant since April 1.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said at Monday’s council meeting a county has to have a designated health officer and Dodge County officials asked the City of Watertown to help.
In the memorandum between Dodge County and the City of Watertown, Quest will serve as Dodge County’s interim public health officer from April 1 until Aug. 1 or when Dodge County fills the public health officer position (whichever happens first).
Dodge County is not requiring Quest to establish office hours within Dodge County or report to the Dodge County Public Health office at specific times.
