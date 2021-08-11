CONCORD — Sullivan Fire Chief Mark Flood and Western Lakes emergency medical services head and Fire Chief Brad Bowen, addressed the Concord Town Board and residents at the August meeting.
Both briefed on the July 29 tornado that struck the Concord area and County Trunk E. Flood and Bowen were on the scene with their crews to areas hit hardest by the tornado.
Town residents, along with people from surrounding communities, were thanked for their help and assistance of cleaning up Dahnert Park and other town areas.
There were no zoning requests. The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills were approved.
The highway department has been busy with road patching, roadside, cemetery, and park mowing, and tornado cleanup.
The board approved a liquor license for Jonathan Kohlmetz, new owner of the Concord Inn.
A special thanks was extended to volunteers who helped make the 22nd annual Town of Concord picnic a success.
