JEFFERSON — After being found guilty on numerous counts of child-related sex offenses in November of 2019, a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was ordered this week by Jefferson County Judge William Gruber to serve 81 years in prison.
Of those, Daniel J. McWilliam will likely spend 41 1/2 years in initial confinement and 39 1/2 years on extended supervision.
Following a jury trial in November of 2019 in Jefferson County Judge William Hue’s court, McWilliam was found guilty on one count each of second-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing his genitals to a child, child enticement for sexual contact, knowingly failing to notify a school of his sex offender status, two counts of bail jumping and four counts of capturing images an intimate representation of a person under the age of 18. All are felonies.
McWilliam was convicted on the charges in November of 2019 after a two-day trial in which then-assistant District Attorney Monica Hall convinced jurors that the defendant had sexually assaulted, exposed himself to, showered with and secretly recorded naked a teenage girl who lived in the same home. Hall is now the county’s DA.
In her closing arguments at trial, Hall said the sexual assault occurred when McWilliam placed his hand on the girl’s genitals over her jeans — after saying he wouldn’t snitch on the girl for smoking cigarettes.
He exposed his genitals to the girl when he made her scrub his back in the shower, Hall said. And, she added, he did this with a sexual intent, a key factor in proving this specific charge.
“It’s not just (the girl) saying it happened, but the defendant admitting it,” Hall said. “Think about the circumstances that takes us there in the first place. He’s having (the girl) wash his back, while making her wear a bra and underwear, while he’s completely naked. Those circumstances in and of themselves … prove the defendant exposed himself for the purposes of sexual gratification.”
McWilliam committed child enticement at the same time he committed the sexual assault, according to Hall.
When McWilliam called the girl into the room to talk to her about the cigarettes, he committed a crime.
He committed failure to notify authorities he was a sex offender when he visited the girl at school without telling school administrators he was coming, Hall said.
And, when he did all of the things listed previously, according to Hall, he’d broken the conditions of his bond on two previous cases.
Finally, Hall argued, McWilliam made representations depicting nudity when he recorded the girl in the shower. She said the girl did not know these videos were being taken, she didn’t consent to these videos being taken and she should have had a reasonable expectation of privacy in her own bathroom.
As conditions of his extended supervision, McWilliam must pay court costs and surcharges to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, undergo sex offender evaluation and follow-through with recommended treatment, and have no contact with the victim unless both she and the state’s agent handling his case agree.
McWilliam has 804 days credit toward his sentence for time already served. His criminal record dates to 1999 when he was convicted on other child sex offenses.
