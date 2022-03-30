JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library will be noting National Library Week, April 4 to 9.
The library will offer a special treat at check-out. Patrons can participate in a library-wide puzzle.
Friends of the Jefferson Public Library used book sale is set for April 21-23. There will be a selection of used books, DVDs and compact disc audio books.
This year’s sale will also feature a bake and rummage sale. Hours will be Thursday, April 21, 10 a.m. to 6. p.m.; Friday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon with $5 bag sale books only, excluding specially marked books.
There will be a LEGO open build April 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. LEGOs will be provided for participants. All ages are welcome.
A fiber arts craft group will meet April 13, 20 and 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants are to bring their own supplies and materials. While this is not a formal class, there will be some kits available. All crafting levels welcome. The meeting will be located in the library meeting room. The fiber arts craft group meets September through May.
A Recycled Knives Plant Stake take ‘n make will be available April 11. A dinner knife can be recycled into a decorative plant stake. Available while supplies last.
The adult book cub will meet at 2:30 p.m. May 16 and 6 p.m. May 19. The adult book club will meet in the library meeting room. The May book is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson. One can place the book on hold through the café library catalog or call the library and ask staff to place a hold for you. Adult book club meets during the months of September, November, January, March and May.
Storytime is held every Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the library meeting room. It features songs, stories, and movement. There is a craft time to follow each session. There are no story times in May.
A mini greenhouse take ‘n make begins April 11. One can make a mini green house with the kit. Available while supplies last.
A do-it-yourself can creations take ‘n make is available April 18. One can decorate a tin can to create a planter, pencil cup, or anything. Available while supplies last.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is April 12 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
The 2022 Friends of the Jefferson Public Library membership dues are $10 for seniors and students; $15 for individuals; $25 for family; and $100 for business.
Programs at the Jefferson Public Library are scheduled to be in-person.
Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, check the website event calendar or call at 920-674-7733.
