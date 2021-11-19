JOHNSON CREEK — After several months with a part-time interim director, the Johnson Creek Public Library finally has a director of its own.
Jodi Kessel Szpiszar started her new job as Johnson Creek library director in October, coming from a part-time library director position in Butler in Waukesha County.
As Jefferson County libraries go, Johnson Creek’s is among the smallest, but the Butler library was even smaller, serving a community that measured less than a square mile on the east side of Waukesha County.
Kessel Szipszar, a resident of Hubertus in Washington County, said that she grew up in libraries and has been a lifelong patron.
However, in terms of her job, Kessel Szpiszar didn’t start out in libraries.
“I didn’t know what was involved on the inside,” she said. “It’s just a phenomenal world, full of terrific people.”
A former Butler resident and village trustee in that community, Kessel Szipszar started working as library director there at the start of 2018.
Though she hadn’t previously worked in libraries, Kessel Szpiszar had ample managerial experience. She had previously served as a child care teacher and worked at a women’s shelter in West Bend as well as helping to run a nonprofit in Milwaukee.
She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in sociology, later achieving a master’s degree in nonprofit management and urban studies.
As a librarian in the Bridges Library System serving both Jefferson and Waukesha Counties, Kessel Szipszar did not immediately leap at the opening when former JCPL director Abby Armour left to take a job at a larger library.
When the position remained open at the end of August, however (having been overseen in the meantime by interim director Leann Lehner,) Kessel Szipszar felt she was ready to take the step to become a full-time library director, and she applied for the job.
She officially took over the Johnson Creek position Oct. 18.
“Everybody in the Johnson Creek community has been very welcoming, kind and encouraging,” Kessel Szipszar said.
The new library director said that she is really happy to be part of the Bridges system, through which all of the library directors and staff share resources and work together to serve needs throughout the two-county area.
“Bridges has just been great in terms of mentoring and supporting me,” Kessel Szipszar said. “Everyone is really cooperative, and they truly put patrons first.”
As she gets her feet wet in her new role, Kessel Szipszar will be concentrating mainly on the 2021-22 budget.
Already, some big projects are in the works.
Just this week, the library board approved the repainting and recarpeting of the library’s adult department at a cost of no more than $18,000.
The library board also just approved the job description for a new position, youth librarian. This will mark the first time the Johnson Creek library will have a specific position delineated for that role.
The youth librarian position will be half-time, 20 hours per week, and will be dedicated to children’s and teens’ needs, library materials and programming.
Once the 2021-22 budget is wrapped up, the new library director said she plans to focus next on adult programming needs.
Outside of her work, Kessel Szipszar is married, with two adult children.
A voracious reader, she also enjoys getting outdoors, whether on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a pedal bike or kayak. Her dog, also named Harley, is a big part of her life and they have adventures together. She is also active in her church and in an area historical society.
