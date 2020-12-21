ELM GROVE — A former Watertown woman, Sister Joan Emily Kaul, is one of eight sisters from the Notre Dame of Elm Grove who have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 9, according to a statement from the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province.
The statement also said there are other confirmed cases among the 88 sisters living at the facility on Watertown Plank Road.
“All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing,” the statement said.
The statement said they do not plan on releasing any more information about the confirmed cases.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield, a care home for Catholic sisters, died of the coronavirus in less than a month.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame established the Notre Dame of Elm Grove in 1859 to provide an orphanage for children in the area, which later became a home for elderly and ill sisters, according to its website.
Kaul was a member of the Watertown High School class of 1943. She went on to become Sister Mary Honore.
She was an elementary school teacher for 34 years in a variety of locations, worked with retired sisters at Elm Grove, did secretarial work for the religious education programs, and was a liturgist at Beaver Dam.
