Repair work on the Cole Bridge, better known as the Main Street bridge, is getting underway this week downtown and will last most of the month.
The bridge has failing I-beams in the northwest sidewalk area and has concrete deterioration at the southeast sidewalk area beyond the railing.
According to the city’s bridge inspector, the bridge remains structurally stable and safe to drive over, but citizens should not walk on the sidewalk on the northwest side and should walk around the barricades on the southeast side due to safety concerns. The sidewalks on the affected sides of the bridge have been temporarily barricaded, with more permanent barricades will be installed this week.
The city has contracted with Pheifer Brothers Construction Co. of Neenah to make the needed repairs to the sidewalk areas. The work is expected to last up to four weeks.
According to an announcement from the city, it expects to have one side of the sidewalk across the bridge open to pedestrians during this time. The City anticipates partial lane closures during repair work, but does not expect to close the road. When repairs are completed on the southeast sidewalk area, the sidewalk should be reopened to pedestrian traffic.
Once work is completed on the northwest sidewalk area, a pedestrian detour will be set up and provided for pedestrian traffic for the foreseeable future until the bridge is reconstructed.
The north side parking spaces beyond the pedestrian barricaded area will be reopened at the completion of this project.
The Cole Bridge was originally built in 1931 and has had some repair over the years. The last major repair to the bridge occurred in the 1980’s, when it was re-decked by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The city also has done work to the bridge over the years, most recently in 2016, when concrete patching and epoxy overlay were added to the eastern approach slab and both sides of the sidewalk. A minor pavement patch was completed on the northeast quadrant curb line in 2019. In 2020, the City put down a patch that was a full depth across the entire pavement width in the roadway at the west end of the bridge. Also in 2020, the State repaired a bridge girder in the southwest sidewalk quadrant resulting in a partial sidewalk closure of this area.
Considering these sidewalk structural issues, the DOT has advanced a full redesign and replacement of the Cole Bridge from 2026 to 2025. Work could possibly begin in 2024, but much design work must be completed before construction. City of Watertown staff expect to know in the next year if an even earlier reconstruction of this bridge is possible.
