JUNEAU — The City of Juneau will receive funds from a community block grant program that’s drawing to a close to help complete a street project. Juneau Common Council members agreed at a special meeting to accept its portion of Dodge County’s CBDG funds at a special meeting Tuesday.
Juneau will net $560,000 to help cover a total reconstruction of Hyland Street from East Oak Grove Street to East Center Street, including pavement, sewer, water and storm infrastructure, curb and gutter and sidewalks. The full project cost is estimated to be $1 million. The City of Juneau used its own CDBG funds for a project last year on South Main Street.
Dodge County recently designated $1.6 million from the Community Development Block Grant program, also called the revolving loan fund, for Juneau, Beaver Dam and Horicon. The program, which uses federal funds administered by the state, is being liquidated. Funds included $1 million in cash on hand, $312,000 in outstanding loans and $288,000 in bad debt. The repaid total is now available for up to three eligible projects, either to the county or to local municipalities.
Of the $700,000 designated for Juneau, $140,000 will go back to the county, or 20 percent, to help cover the default of a loan the county gave out of the fund to the previous owners of the Audubon Inn in Mayville.
The Juneau Common Council had already approved $34,200 for MSA to provide initial professional services for the project.
The county’s only eligible project is an elevator in the Henry Dodge Office Building. While it does serve the right sector of the population – and more – it is not ready for the Jan. 31 submission deadline. The only information currently available is based on a verbal assessment three years ago that the elevator would cost $600,000 to replace. Now it is estimated to cost up to $900,000, with no formal bid process in place.
The Dodge County Executive Committee recently reconsidered its Nov. 7 decision to use the funds for the elevator and to share the grant money with two other communities.
What was proposed at that meeting was to share the funds with three communities on a cost-sharing basis of 20 percent reimbursement to the county of up to $720,000.
The area projects, which are ready to go, include road and infrastructure repairs and replacements in Horicon, Beaver Dam and Juneau. In each location the population benefitting from the improvements is classified as being at least 51 percent low to moderate income.
All three communities have agreed to the 20 percent cost-share option. Those funds will help defray the default of a $288,000 loan to the then-owners of The Audubon Inn (doing business as NOLA North Grille) in Mayville.
