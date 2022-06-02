MADISON – The state’s Joint Committee on Finance met Tuesday to approve the distribution of funds that will improve public safety operations throughout Wisconsin.
The funds will support disaster relief, modernization of the state’s 911 systems, urban search and rescue, school safety planning, community-oriented police housing and the purchase of body-worn cameras for law enforcement agencies.
Following the meeting, JFC Co-Chairman State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said “The funding approved today will help address one of the top issues we’re hearing from residents throughout Wisconsin—public safety. Whether it be concerns about natural disasters, school safety or crime rates in our communities, our investments will help our state be more prepared for emergencies.
“Releasing these funds today builds on the bipartisan work we did during the budget and the legislative session to ensure those on the frontlines of emergency situations have the tools they need to respond quickly and effectively.”
During the committee meeting, JFC voted unanimously to release funding for the following programs:
• $1 million for community-oriented police housing grants to support improved relationships between community members and law enforcement and reduce crime rates;
• $2 million for school critical incident mapping to enhance emergency response in schools;
• $2 million for grants to law enforcement agencies to assist with purchasing body-worn cameras;
• $2.2 million for natural disaster relief to alleviate issues caused by recent flooding, tornadoes, wind storms and ice storms;
• $1.5 million for 911 mapping capabilities;
• $500,000 for urban search and rescue team training and equipment.
