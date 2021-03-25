JEFFERSON — Five candidates are running for four at-large positions on the Jefferson Common Council in the April 6 election.
They are incumbents Toby Tully, Peg Beyer, Bill Brandel, Jim Horn and newcomer Laurie Teeter.
Each person was asked to fill out a questionnaire about their candidacy for office and their responses are listed below.
Peg BeyerBeyer, 623 S. Center Ave., is a lifelong resident of Jefferson. Her education includes her high school graduation and college. She works at Premierbank Jefferson in customer service. She and her husband Dean have been married for 47 years. Beyer is the president of the Council for the Performing Arts and is past chairperson of the Bridge Builders. She has been on the common council for the last 20 years and has served on the plan commission, utilities commission, library board, museum board, parks and recreation, ambulance, finance, regulatory, personnel, streets and facilities committees.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“My name is Peg M. Beyer. I married my high school sweetheart and his name is Dean. We have two sons and three grandkids.
“I have been a lifelong resident of Jefferson. The city of Jefferson is a city developed because of the rivers in 1839. People first came to Jefferson for the use of water power and water travel.
“Now, we are using the Rock River in new exciting ways with the city’s help the riverfront has become more popular and developable. It’s been hard work for a lot of people and the work is not done.
“We also have a subdivision started over on the west side of town, across the street from the high school and middle school, and west elementary — also walking distance from the grocery store.
“We are also going to plan a nature conservatory for the Jefferson community where the old Meadow Springs Golf Course was. We are looking at a trail head at the parking lot and some homes on South Dewey Avenue.
“That’s just a few of the things going on in Jefferson.
“We have many exciting things coming up and I would be honored to continue to work for you.”
William BrandelBrandel, 410 Michael Drive, Jefferson, has lived in Jefferson for 70 years. He has been married for 50 years to Carol Brandel. He is a graduate of Jefferson High School and has a bachelor of science and master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
His previous political experience includes being a member of the Jefferson Common Council from 1984-86. He was mayor of Jefferson from 1986-1994. Brandel returned to the city council 12 years ago. He has been a member of the Jefferson Redevelopment Authority and served as its chairman since its inception.
He has been a part of the Jefferson Utility Commission beginning in 1984 and the chairman of the finance committee and streets and health and sanitation committee. Brandel was elected council president for the past 12 years and held several positions on boards and committees.
Brandel was employed as a teacher at Jefferson High School for 32 years and is retired. He taught evenings at the MATC-Fort Atkinson campus for many years. In his time as an educator, Brandel worked as a teacher, department chairman, student council advisor, National honor Society advisor and senior class advisor. He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson, serving as its past president and secretary. He has been president of the Greenwood Cemetery Association and the Jefferson Historical Society.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am once again seeking election to the Jefferson Common Council.
“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Jefferson as council member or mayor for nearly 37 years.
“I am also honored to have been elected president of the city council the past 10 years.
“Because I am retired, I am available to join with the mayor and city administrator at meetings with potential builders and businesses at any time. We currently have some wonderful projects moving forward, which I have been involved with for years.
Especially important to me is to increase affordable housing in Jefferson. We have embarked on a development with land obtained from Spangler Seed Company. There will be many new homes and multi-family units in that development. The city already has purchase offers on single home lots and multi-family lots in the yet-to-be-constructed Spangler development.
“The city was also able to obtain the land which had formerly been the old Meadow Springs Golf Course. Most of that land will be a beautiful nature conservancy and walking trail right in the middle of the city. We plan on the land along Dewey Avenue to be developed for single-family residences and have already received offers to purchase many of these lots.
“I look forward to seeing these housing developments filled with nice homes at more reasonable prices. There are many other great projects being undertaken in the city which I would like to see through to the finish line.
“Thank you for all of your past support and I truly look forward to representing Jefferson as a council member for the next two years.”
Jim HornHorn, 1132 Gruennert Court, has lived here for 14 years and is married to Dee Horn. He has a bachelor of science degree in business management and has seven years experience as an alderman. He is employed at Varco Pruden in Evansville as a project manager. He is a member of the Jefferson Lion’s Club.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“My name is Jim Horn and I am running for alderperson-at Large.
“Our family moved to Jefferson in 2006, mainly due to the close proximity to the larger metropolitan areas of Madison and Milwaukee.
“Little did we know that this would be the least reason of all to call Jefferson home. We have raised our children here and could not think of a better place to have settled on. The folks in our city made the difference, making us feel welcome and involved.
“Our children are grown up now, but still live in Jefferson. I now can see my grandchildren growing up in this wonderful town. That is why I would like to represent you, the citizens of Jefferson, to help keep us a growing and thriving town with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
“Jefferson is expanding and I welcome that. I like to see growth, but want to maintain that small-town closeness that made us call Jefferson home.
“As an alderman, I will work for the follow issues — continued housing and industry growth — to ensure this new development is in line with our city’s master plan — to continue to enhance our outdoor recreational strong points, — to support our police department and maintain our high quality of services such as water, electric, wastewater, public works, parks and recreation.
“I can meet these issues, due to my experience as a past alderman.
“Currently I am serving on the council on an interim bases filling a recently vacant opening. I have served for seven years on the council. During that time, I served on the personnel, streets, finance, regulatory and facility committees.”
Laurie TeeterTeeter, 1220 Tifwood Drive, has lived in the area for 55 years.
She is married to Mark Teeter and she graduated Jefferson High School in 1984.
She is employed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Housing Division as a training and staff development manager in human resources.
She is a member of civic organizations that include the Jefferson Fire and Police Commission, Sex Offender Residency Board and Randy Schopen Foundation.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“As a life-long member of the Jefferson community, I have and will continue to, actively volunteer in local organizations and community events. I have developed many relationships within this community that I am proud of.
“As a proud mother of two grown children, one grandson, married for 35 years, my active involvement in the community is has become important. It allows me to represent our city and listen to our citizens’ needs and what is best for all of us — as this is your home and mine.
“I believe in the common-sense approach and believe I can offer a fresh perspective. My 25 years-plus experience in human resources also has given me the ‘customer service’ approach when it comes to listening, researching answers to questions and professional balanced feedback.
“I have a good understanding and feel for the opinions of our Jefferson community. I look forward in seeing our community grow while living in a safe place! If elected, I will be committed and motivated to serve the city of Jefferson’s interests.”
Toby Tully, Jr.Tully, 425 Newman Court, is a life-long resident of Jefferson. After graduating from Jefferson High School, he attended UW-Whitewater and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He returned to Jefferson to begin his career.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I chose to return to Jefferson because of work and I found it to be a great place to raise a family. My sons are enrolled in the School District of Jefferson at the middle and high school. I have proudly worked at Fidelity Land Title for the past 25 years and currently serve as president of the company.
“I have served many years as an alderperson and want to continue to work for, and represent, the taxpayers. Jefferson has so much to offer and I want to continue to expand on that.
“Over the years, I have served on the City of Jefferson Plan Commission, Police and Fire Commission, and the many city council committees including personnel, finance, regulatory and streets that mayors have appointed me to. I believe my experience as a lifelong Jefferson resident, alderperson, and business owner have put me in a position to make the best decisions for our city. I am a team player, my vote has always been based on what is best for the city and that will not change.
“Other roles I have enjoyed in the city are being a member of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Jefferson Rotary Club. Being a past president of both organizations has been very rewarding and instilled a greater sense of community in my decision making. Jefferson has a strong foundation and we can continue to build on that. I look forward to working with fellow alderpersons and the mayor to keep Jefferson moving in the right direction.”
