Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 4:57 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Monday at 6:16 a.m. to the intersection of Interstate 94 and State Highway 26 for a male who was treated but transported by another agency.

— Monday at 9:35 a.m. to the 700 block of Crestview Drive for a male.

— Monday at 3:46 p.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a male.

— Monday at 4:27 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.

Unless otherwise noted all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

— Monday at 12:43 p.m. to the 1700 block of Church Street for a fire alarm.

