Longtime incumbent sees challenge from newcomer

A long-standing politician will face a political newcomer for a seat on the Dodge County Board April 5.
Incumbent Larry Bischoff and Sandy Jones will be on the ballot for the Dodge County Supervisor District 17 seat, which consists of the Village and Town of Hustisford and a northwest portion of the Town of Lebanon.
Despite multiple attempts by the Daily Times, Jones of 249 S. Hustis St. in the Village of Hustisford failed to provide any information on her candidacy.
Bischoff of N3687 Level Valley Road in the Town of Hustisford said he has been married for 62 years and has four children.
He was educated at Bethany Lutheran Elementary School, Hustisford Public High School, Moraine Park Technical College and University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Bischoff has served on a dozen different committees while serving on the Dodge County Board for the past 19-plus years.
He is self-employed and owns Marvin J. Bischoff & Sons Inc., which is in its third generation, century crop farm. Bischoff also completes agricultural surveys for the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Information for 20 years.
He is also a Red Cross blood donor, a Bethesda volunteer, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church volunteer, secretary and treasurer for the Equity Shipping Association. Bischoff has also been a finance committee member and treasurer for 20 and 14 years, respectively.
His family also hosted 21 agricultural exchange students.
In his statement of candidacy, Bischoff said, “I’m a lifelong resident and taxpayer in the Hustisford area and my many activities put me in contact with a large cross section of Dodge County residents. The residents’ main concerns are government control and taxes. I’m a conservative person and I will continue to carry that philosophy through my voting on future county issues. My desire in running for this position is to continue to serve and protect your rights and interests by making Dodge County a better place to live and work and continue using our resources for the benefit of all Dodge County residents.”
