JEFFERSON — Most incumbents facing challenge on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors were able to weather the onslaught of Tuesday’s spring, general election.
Among contests in the northern part of the county were ones in Districts 4, 8, 9 and 10. There were no candidates in District 12, so the county board chairman will have to appoint a representative to that position.
The southern portion of the county also had some contentious races. There were openings in Districts 16, 20, 22, 29 and 30. District 16, which encompasses Wards 1, 2 and 3 in the Town of Oakland and Ward 1 in the Village of Cambridge, had no candidate and this will require the county board chairman to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
District 4
In District 4, incumbent Karl Zarling was defeated by challenger Timothy P. Mielke by a vote of 224 to 94. The district is comprised of Wards 9 and 10 in the City of Watertown.
District 8
In District 8, incumbent Michael Wineke was able to fend off a challenge from Shari Pill when he received 331 votes to Pill’s 224. The district encompasses Wards 17 and 18 in the City of Watertown.
District 9
The position of supervisor in District 9, which is comprised of Wards 1, 2, 5 and 6 in the Town of Ixonia, as well as Ward 2 in the Village of Lac La Belle, was sought by newcomers Rick Ziegler and Bruce Degner. Degner prevailed with 317 votes. Ziegler garnered 281. Degner replaces longtime supervisor in the district, retiring Amy Rinard.
District 10
The race for supervisor in District 10 featured newcomers Brian Derge and Mark Groose with Groose prevailing by a vote of 231 to 193. The incumbent choosing not to run again was Lloyd Zastrow. District 10 encompasses Wards 1 and 3 in the Town of Concord and Wards 3 and 4 in the Town of Ixonia.
District 20
Incumbent Curtis Backlund defeated challenger Frankie Fuller by a vote of 204 to 140 Tuesday night. District 20 includes Wards 1 through 3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland.
District 22
Incumbent Blane Poulson defeated challenger Leslie Ott by a vote of 448 to 215. District 22 is comprised of Ward 1 in the Town of Palmyra and Wards 1 and 2 in the Village of Palmyra.
District 29
Incumbent Mary Roberts defeated challenger Wyatt Cooper by a vote of 270 to 135 Tuesday. District 29 includes Wards 5 and 6 in the City of Fort Atkinson.
District 30
Incumbent Walt Christensen narrowly defeated challenger Jeff Agnew by a vote of 279 to 239. District 30 is comprised of Wards 4, 5 and 6 in the Town of Koshkonong.
