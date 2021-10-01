SAUK CITY — Kayser Automotive Group, with a dealership in Watertown, has announced it has acquired Courtesy Ford of Sauk City. The facility has been open for business as Kayser Ford of Sauk City since Thursday.
It will be owned by the Baxter family and operated by General Manager Greg Mauch, who is currently, and will remain, general manager of Kayser Chevrolet Buick in Sauk City.
“The Courtesy acquisition represents a very strategic opportunity to expand our market area in representing Ford Motor Company in southern Wisconsin, making Kayser’s world-class guest experience more conveniently accessible for tens of thousands of owners, from Madison to Sauk City and beyond,” said Kayser Automotive Group President Sean Baxter. “This acquisition also allows us to further strengthen our relationship with the Sauk Prairie community that has supported our company for almost 30 years, becoming Sauk County’s headquarters for all American-made brands.”
Headquartered in Madison, Kayser Automotive Group operates six franchised automotive dealerships in Madison, Sauk City, Watertown and Green Bay, exclusively representing all major American brands and employing more than 400 people.
Founded in 1925, Kayser Automotive Group is owned and operated by the Baxter family of Madison.
