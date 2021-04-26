A fundraising committee, co-chaired by former Mayor John David and David Zimmerman, Watertown Redevelopment Authority board member, officially kicked off the Town Square fundraising initiative.
The goal is to raise $1.6 million. Two million dollars has already been secured from the RDA and the City of Watertown.
Other members of the committee include Rob Marchant, RDA chairman; Nate Salas, RDA vice chairman; Brian Konz; Kendall Bocher; Alex Allon, RDA/city strategic initiatives and development coordinator; and Mayor Emily McFarland.
A number of donation opportunities are available, including: Town Square naming rights — $1 million; library plaza — $500,000; community plaza, performance plaza, and Rock River dock — $250,000 each are available on a first come basis. Other funding possibilities include ongoing maintenance, operational expenses and town square programming.
Noting the favorable stock market, Konz said, “People might consider donating stock as an alternative to cash. Donating appreciated stock is a great way to support the Town Square project. As well, qualified charitable IRA distributions would be eligible for this project,” he added. “Consult with your tax/financial advisor to determine if this makes sense for your charitable giving.”
More information is available at watertownredevelopment.org. Interested organizations and individuals can contact Alex Allon at 920-206-4266 or from AAllon@cityofwatertown.org.
The Watertown Area Community Foundation will serve as the depository for donations. People and organizations can send checks, made payable to Watertown Area Community Foundation (memo: Town Square) to P.O. Box 351, Watertown, WI 53094.
