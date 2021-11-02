Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland announced Tuesday afternoon she will be seeking a second three-year term in office in the spring election.
Before taking the top city spot, McFarland served on the Watertown Common Council from August 2013 until she was elected as the city’s mayor in April 2019.
The city has a limit of two, three-year terms for its mayoral position.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am honored and excited to share that my family and I have decided to continue our service to our community, and finish what we’ve started,” McFarland said. “The past three years have been filled with hard work, collaboration, and teamwork; that has led us to tremendous progress and exciting development all while lowering our debt to the lowest it’s been in my time serving this city.”
The first date candidates can circulate nomination papers for signatures is Dec. 1. The deadline for returning nomination papers is Jan. 4.
Political newcomer Jorge Monterrey, 39, announced his intention in Mayto run for the position now held by Mayor Emily McFarland in the April 2022 election.
McFarland’s current term as mayor has not been without contention.
In November 2019, she and the Watertown AMVETS Post 35 had to find common ground on where the group could house goods for its annual rummage sale. The city and AMVETS agreed on a city storage facility.
During that time, McFarland said it was not a decision that was good for the city.
“I feel bad for the organizations that have moved out of the building and found space, I think they’ve been treated unfairly,” she said. “I think governing in this manner is a slippery slope. Many hours and months have been spent on this topic, and my team and I are ready to move forward.”
The decision came in a crowded council chambers as many members of the public came to either show support for or against the resolution. During the nearly hour-long public input session, council members heard from many different citizens.
McFarland said she ran on three key concepts in her 2019 campaign; innovative government, invigorating the momentum, and expanding the tax base to ease the tax burden on residents.
“Together with our city team and the common council, I’m proud to say what we promised voters in 2019 is what we did,” she said.
Under McFarland’s leadership the city prioritized innovative government and that allowed things like expanding the city’s communication efforts through the Weekly Round Up and live streaming of key events, the revamp of the city website and the incorporation of TextMyGov.
“I was intent on ensuring that as a government we were operating as efficiently as we could, so we worked early on to clean up our government processes that we heard were difficult to work through,” McFarland said. “We asked the common council to eliminate permits that no longer made sense, and we standardized our processes so each resident and business got the same level of service and efficiency every single time.”
In addition to operational and communication efficiencies, McFarland led the city to the forefront of some key policy issues.
“We tackled electronic smoking for minors, eliminated and adjusted zoning code limitations that weren’t development friendly, and advocated for municipal finance reform,” McFarland said.
In her time as mayor, the city witnessed the ground breaking of the renovated and expanded library, the purchase of land to position the city for future industrial development, the bidding of the Town Square Project, the completion of Sharp Corner Park, the development agreement for the construction of a $19 million multifamily housing development, three annual street reconstruction seasons, and several private investments by our business community to expand major manufacturing and small business.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the momentum in our community is palpable; we have struck this incredibly unique mix of public and private investment and have been able to balance growth across both, which in turn allows us to grow in a fiscally responsible way,” McFarland said.
The development opportunities that have taken shape have been critical to easing the tax burden on residents.
“In the State of Wisconsin, municipalities are given one primary way to generate revenue that pays for municipal services like street work and public safety, and that is through taxes,” McFarland said. “The municipal funding system is in need of reform but that can’t be solved overnight so what we’ve focused on is growth – the more growth we have as a city, in turn, eases the tax burden on our residents.”
While much has been accomplished, there is still work to be done, she said.
“This campaign is focused on three things; finishing what we started, expanding our housing stock and building a strong succession strategy. Finishing what we’ve started means carrying over the success of the last three years and pushing it to the finish line. Along with my team, I will ensure we finish the projects we have planned, continue our operational evaluation, efficiently strategize for road maintenance, continue pursing development opportunities, further implement our business retention and expansion program and more. Second, we will work toward expanding our available housing stock not only is additional housing beneficial for our taxpayers, but we are in a severe housing shortage, recent data showed we were in the worst position in our region,” she said. “Housing is deeply important; it’s the nucleus of growth. When people don’t have a place to live, they don’t support our local economy, they are not available for our employers to work, and their children are not in our school system and so on. We’ve been focused on housing of all kinds in the last two years, but we need to kick this effort into overdrive. Last, the big overarching goal is setting the stage for the future; so much great work has been done, we need to ensure we’ve institutionalized that work and that after a second term, we’re soaring.
“My first term in service to this community has been extraordinary; I feel so fortunate to have the city team that I do and an incredible council of elected officials. We’ve been able to achieve some large scale objectives, all while holding our debt to the lowest it’s been in years and keeping taxes levied at a fiscally responsible level,” McFarland said.
McFarland holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration.
Before serving as the city’s mayor, McFarland was a manager in state government, in addition to working for the U.S. House of Representatives and Green Lake county.
McFarland was born and raised in Watertown; she is married and has two sons.
