The second day of the American Red Cross blood drive held in Watertown Tuesday fell short of its goal of 66 pints.
The blood drive held at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School netted 51 pints of blood Tuesday.
On Monday, the blood drive surpassed its goal by 10 pints.
In the two day blood drive, 145 units of blood was donated at the community blood drive.
There were seven power reds, or double donors, for 14 pints.
Gallon/multiple gallon donors included Diane Schultz, seven gallons; Mary Witte, three gallons; and Jerry Jahns, Matthew Mueller and Alice Tesch, all reaching the one gallon mark.
Power red donors were Michael Hetue, Jerry Jahns, Matthew Mueller, James Otto, John Schommer, Russell Schumacher, and Stephen Zillmer.
Other donors were Gurpreet Bajwa, Stephen Baurichter, Charlene Berg, George Booth, Richard Chivers, Susan Christian, Marcia Bronze, David DeCono, Emily Foltz, Tom Glerson, Thomas Good, Evelyn Hadju, Karen Homb, Barbara Krueger, Betty Krueger, Victor Krueger, Karla Ladwig, Beverly Lorenz, Paul Neis, Richard O’Keefe, Carol Peters, James Puscheck, Arthur Rischke, Cynthia Schuler.
Timothy Schüler, Rick Tortomasi, Ellen Tucker, Sharon Uttech, Lynn Walker, Mary Weiland, Don Wesemann, Richard Witte, Ursula Yaeggi, and Elinor Zgonc.
