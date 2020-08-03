JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt honored those in his office Thursday who rose above the line of duty and performed exemplary work over the years.
But one individual who Schmidt honored is not on the Dodge County’s payroll, but he was hailed as a hero.
Toby Schreier of Burnett was honored with a citizen letter of commendation, which is a letter presented by the sheriff for acts by citizens that go above and beyond what is expected of them, such as life-saving efforts or other acts of high character which deserve recognition.
At 10:06 a.m. July 25, Schreier witnessed a car on the side of the road at the intersection of State Highway 26 and County Highway I. He found a woman crying next to the car. She told Schreier she wanted to harm herself. She then walked into traffic as a semi was approaching, but Schreier pulled her from the roadway.
The woman then walked to her car, got in and drove away. Schreier followed her and called 911. The woman stopped at the intersection of Oakwood Road and U.S. Highway 151. Schreier pulled his truck in front of her keeping her from driving into traffic in an effort to harm herself. He again made contact with the woman and stayed with her until deputies arrived.
“Toby showed outstanding character and a genuine concern for a complete stranger,” Schmidt said at the ceremony. “He went above and beyond what is expected of our citizens. Toby put his own life in jeopardy protecting the life of another person, who was very much in need of assistance. Without knowing, Toby helped the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in fulfilling its mission statement, which is to safeguard the lives, property, and constitutional rights of our citizens through honest, ethical and professional service to the community.”
Schmidt also hailed his new hires and named employees who received promotions.
The new personnel included: Kate Rutz, communications officer; Kayla Angus, deputy secretary; Jarred Yeargin and Deyvis Perez Laguna, correctional officers; Andrew Dean and Corey Horn, patrol deputies; and Travis Margelofsky, community service officer.
The new promotions included: Aaron Ellis to jail corporal, Michael Workman to patrol sergeant and Kelsey Knaup to detective.
Schmidt also honored members of his office by presenting those who performed their duties in a manner that demonstrates professionalism, devotion to duty and dedication to the performance of the sheriff’s office mission with a letter of commendation. The individuals were:
— Sgt. Bradley Knoll: On Jan. 14, 2020, an inmate was on suicide observation and bit his arm, creating a wound that bled but was contained. The inmate was taken to the hospital and later sent to a mental health facility for evaluation. Two days later, the inmate returned to the jail and again was placed on suicide observation and housed in intake. Knoll noticed the inmate was trying to harm himself again. He advised the other employees in intake everyone had to be locked in the cells and then rushed into the inmate’s cell with gloved hands and applied pressure to self-inflicted wounds on his right arm. Knoll was able to yell out for needed supplies and handled the situation until medical personnel arrived. Knoll also checked on his employees throughout the night to make sure they were all right.
— Lt. Brian Loos: On Dec. 26, 2013, Loss stopped a camper with a defective tail lamp. After speaking with the driver and suspecting something wasn’t right, he searched the vehicle. Loos obtained the largest drug bust in Dodge County’s history by taking 40 pounds of marijuana off the streets. The driver went to court and was sent to prison.
Schmidt also honored those whose actions directly contributed to saving or significantly prolonging human life. They included:
— Deputy Kevin Harvancik: On Oct. 30, 1997, Harvancik responded to a Juneau house fire. When he arrived, he found the home’s occupants, two parents, a toddler, an infant and a dog, on a second-story porch. The occupants were trapped because the fire was in the stairwell and the house was full of smoke. Harvancik positioned his patrol car near the porch and stood on the hood, reached up and grabbed the children from the parents. The fire department arrived and were able to get the two parents and the dog off the porch and to safety.
— Deputy Michael Morell: On May 19, 2019, Morell was dispatched to an EMS call for a male, who was struggling to breathe. The man was seated in his recliner, sweating profusely, and a had bluish color to his neck and face. Morell quickly recognized the man was enduring a cardiac incident. When EMS arrived, Morell began CPR and applied an AED. He began with chest compressions and two shocks were given by the AED. The man began breathing and his pulse came back. He was taken to the hospital and survived.
Also on Dec. 28, 2014, Morell responded to a call of a “pulseless non breather” in Mayville. Morell, EMT Christine Churchill and a Mayville officer arrived at the same time. While Morell and Churchill began CPR, Morell tore his pants wide open, but never missed a beat and continued with CPR and helped load the patient into an ambulance. The patient survived.
— Det. Andrew Rolfs: On May 16, 2010, Rolfs responded with his AED to a call where a man was seizing and not breathing. The dispatcher was assisting the caller with CPR instructions. Rolfs shocked the man three times until EMS arrived. EMS shocked him a few more times and the man was transported to a hospital where he survived.
— Deputy Kevin Homan: On April 16, 2010, Homan responded to a call of an adult male that may have been electrocuted. Homan properly assessed the situation, performed CPR and used his AED. His quick actions saved the man’s life.
— Sgt. Dennis Walston: On Dec. 28, 2014, Walston was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 and County Highway AY. A dispatcher said one of the vehicles was on fire. The vehicle on County Highway AY failed to stop for the stop sign and a vehicle on State Highway 33 struck it. There was no braking by either vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in a cornfield with both drivers trapped and requiring extrication. One of the drivers lost consciousness. The woman was extricated from her vehicle, received medical attention and revived at the scene. An assistant fire chief canceled Flight for Life, but Walston overrode the decision, which allowed the woman to be flown by helicopter to a trauma center where she survived her injuries.
Also on Nov. 4, 2015, Walston responded to a motor vehicle crash on State Highway 33 and County Highway P involving a car and a motorcycle. Walston arrived and positioned his squad in the middle of the road to protect the motorcyclist, who was severely injured. Walston informed dispatch to call for Flight for Life. He laid down on the highway next to the motorcyclist to keep him conscious until medical personnel arrived. When the first fire department unit arrived on scene, Flight for Life was already in view and a landing zone needed to be set up quickly. The motorcyclist’s injuries consisted of a broken pelvis, compound fractures of his arms, internal bleeding and some head injuries. The motorcyclist and medical staff credited Walston for saving the man’s life.
Although Schmidt said Thursday was for those in his office who performed above and beyond their duty, he was awarded a medal of distinction for an incident that occurred March 7, 2003 while he was working for the Green County Sheriff’s Office. The medal of distinction is awarded for personal acts of bravery. The commendation was signed by Schmidt’s Chief Deputy Scott Mittelstadt. According to the commendation, Schmidt was called to a bar fight. When he and two other deputies arrived, they pursued the suspect on foot and found him sitting on the ice of the Sugar River. The suspect said he was not going to be arrested. At this time, one of the Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies fell through the ice as did the suspect. While the deputy was able to get out of the water, another deputy pulled the suspect from the water. The suspect and the deputy wrestled and the deputy fell back through the ice Schmidt pulled the deputy out of the water and tossed him onto the shoreline. Schmidt also grabbed the suspect out of the water and placed him in custody.
Schmidt also recognized two sergeants with the medal of valor, which is awarded to sheriff’s office members for conspicuous gallantry while acting in the line of duty. It is presented to officers for acts of exceptional bravery performed at a very high risk to their own lives with full awareness of the danger involved. The two individuals honored were:
— Sgt. Eric Krueger and Sgt. Jermey Wolfe: On May 16, 2010, Krueger and Wolfe responded to a fire call. The caller said she was out of the residence, but her paralyzed boyfriend was still in the home trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. When the two deputies arrived, they found the fire was consuming most of the home. While Krueger decided to go into the residence and get the paralyzed man to safety, Wolfe ran to get a fire extinguisher. Krueger used the hose as a lifeline to reach the man, grab him and remove him from the room. Wolfe met the pair in the porch area and helped Krueger get the man out of the home. The fire department and EMS arrived to treat the residents for smoke inhalation. The residents were transported to the hospital and later released.
