JUNEAU — Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said Tuesday night the South Main Street reconstruction project is on hold until the city receives its Community Development Block Grant funding.
Wegener said he discussed the issue with Mike Laue of MSA Professional Services in Beaver Dam and both are in agreement to wait until the funding is in hand, but no timetable was given as when the money would become available.
The $650,000 street project will be paid in part with $250,000 in leftover CDBG money from a dormant internal city revolving-loan fund. The balance will be covered with the money remaining from recently closed Tax Incremental Financing Districts No. 2 and 3.
The sidewalks included in the South Main Street project run from the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran parsonage to Cross Street on the west side of the street. Those areas are not part of the Community Development Block Grant funding, so they’ll be special assessed to the abutting property owners.
The South Main Street project also includes the installation of street lights, which cost $25,349.50, but the money is not coming from the city coffers, but the CDBG funding.
Council members decided in February to reconstruct a stretch of South Main Street this summer without needing to borrow any money for the work.
The project is South Main Street runs from Cross Street to Kindt Street, which is basically a reconstruction of the rural-type road into an urban-style road with curb and gutter, concrete driveway aprons, concrete sidewalks, asphalt street pavement and storm sewer.
To be eligible for the grant funding, the City of Juneau had to have several laws on its books that complement federal Housing and Urban Development guidelines. Among the resolutions Juneau Common Council members adopted recently was a measure that prohibits use of excessive force and the barring of entrances and exits to non-violent, civil rights demonstrations and Wisconsin Residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance for CDBG programs.
In other business, the council heard from alderman Cheryl Braun, who reminded residents who have an outstanding balance with the power utility to pay their bills. She said right now there is a moratorium on in the wake of those not working because of COVID-19, but once it is lifted, residents will have their power shut off. She urged them to call the utility and set up a payment plan with them. Braun also asked residents not to flush what are called “flushable” wipes down the toilet. She said they are not flushable and only clog the city’s treatment plant apparatus causing costly cleanings and repairs.
The council also approved designated parking spaces for the city’s farmers’ market, which began May 15. Common Council members agreed to reserve the parking lanes on the north side of East Oak Street between North Main Street and Miller Street for the farmers’ market vendor parking. The market is held 6 a.m. to noon every Friday until Oct. 31. Also, the council approved $6,835 to purchase copiers for the utility, police and sanitation departments.
