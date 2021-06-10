JUNEAU — Ryan Murray, 41, Madison, was sentenced Tuesday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver amphetamine.
In August 2020, Beaver Dam police officers stopped a car Murray was traveling in, according to the criminal complaint.
When he was asked to exit the vehicle, the passenger, Murray, was sweating profusely, had trouble focusing and was walking awkwardly. Officers searched Murray and found a syringe, a baggie with white residue, two baggies of a clear crystal material, a marijuana pipe and a digital scale.
Officers took Murray to the hospital for evaluation where he explained to officers that he delivers the drugs to other people and he is just the middle man to support his own habit.
The substance officers found tested positive for meth, according to the complaint.
“Murray’s behavior endangered the safety and well-being of our community and warranted a lengthy prison sentence,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson said.
Thompson also said Murray has a lengthy criminal record and has been sentenced to prison twice before.
