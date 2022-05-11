Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 12:51 a.m. to the N7900 block of County Highway M for a lift assist.

— Monday at 12:04 p.m. to the W6300 block of County Highway J for a male who was treated, with another agency performing transport.

— Monday at 4:29 p.m. to the 1400 block of Memorial Drive for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 4:43 p.m. to the W4900 block of Thrush Road for a male who was treated, but not transported.

— Monday at 5:14 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for public service.

— Monday at 5:24 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Fourth Street for a service call.

— Monday at 5:42 p.m. to the 200 block of O’Connel Street for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 6:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:21 p.m. to the 200 block of O’Connel Street for public service.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 11:29 a.m. to the 600 block of East Cady Street for a power line down.

