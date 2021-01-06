JEFFERSON — A 30-year-old former Jefferson man entered pleas of not guilty Tuesday to six charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court related to his involvement in a fatal car crash that occurred in late November of 2020 in the Town of Oakland.
According to Jefferson County Court records, Sebastian Lee Struble, 30, now of Whitewater, and also formerly of Fort Atkinson, will likely go to trial at a date yet to be determined on one count of homicide by use of a motor vehicle while he was using a controlled substance. This is a felony.
He is also charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle, knowingly operating a vehicle while his license was revoked causing death and causing injury while operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. These are all felonies.
Struble is also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless driving causing great bodily harm and operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance in his system as a third offense.
Struble’s charges stem from a two-vehicle, single-fatal crash that occurred at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 24, 2020 on Highway 12, just west of Oestreich Lane.
Killed in the crash was Struble’s girlfriend, Ashley Sutton, 28, of Fort Atkinson.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, an investigation showed Struble’s vehicle was westbound on Highway 12 when he lost control and crossed over the centerline into oncoming traffic. His black sedan was struck by an eastbound vehicle on the passenger side, sending it into the southbound ditch. It was later found that Struble’s vehicle had bald tires.
Sutton, the lone passenger in Struble’s vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers of the vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals.
“Weather conditions were a factor in the crash,” Milbrath said.
According to a criminal complaint in the incident, amphetamines and THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates the high, were found in Struble’s blood following the crash.
As part of a subsequent investigation, a detective and deputy from the sheriff’s department went to Whitewater to meet with Whitewater police and Struble about the crash.
“(Struble) was advised that he was under arrest and was taken into custody,” the complaint said. “(Struble) stated that he was not surprised, because he had killed someone.”
If convicted only on the charges of homicide by use of a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and operating with a revoked driver’s license causing death, Struble could face up to 35 years in prison and fines of up to $135,000.
Judge William Gruber set a pretrial conference in the matter for Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Struble is currently free on a $50,000 signature bond.
