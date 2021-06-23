JUNEAU — Auto Pets, the fast growing maker of the highest-rated automatic, self-cleaning litter box, the Litter-Robot, just broke ground Tuesday to expand its Juneau manufacturing and shipping facility.
The 150,000-square- foot-addition will result in a 215,000-square-foot-facility at 561 S. Fairfield Ave.
Upon completion, the manufacturing-warehouse facility will consolidate all manufacturing and distribution operations at one site, support global shipping and allow Auto Pets to continue to further expand its significant Wisconsin and U.S.-based supply chain, according to the company’s public relations firm.
Auto Pets Vice President of Manufacturing and Fulfillment John Duren said with the larger facility, Auto Pets will be looking to hire an additional 125-plus roles. The company already employs 220 individuals.
The expansion is due in large part to Juneau Common Council members agreeing last month to act as an intermediary between the state’s Department of Administration and Automated Pet Care Products to hire MSA Professional Services, which would then apply for a Community Development Block Grant to help with the local company’s expansion.
David Rasmussen, an MSA senior planner, said each year the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Housing, Energy and Community Resources receives $24 million for the purposes of providing economic development activities such as owner and renter rehabilitation work on buildings, public facilities, neighborhood improvements like roadwork, economic development and low-interest loans for job creation.
Juneau Council members agreed to pay MSA a fee not to exceed $18,250 to apply for a state CDBG and administer it to Auto Pets, which is looking at receiving $1 million to assist in the purchasing of equipment and future automation.
Auto Pets will reimburse the city its $18,250, according to Shawn Hart, Juneau city clerk and treasurer.
Hart said the grant amount is dependent on the number of employees Auto Pets will hire.
The groundbreaking was held June 15.
