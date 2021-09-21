Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland expressed some optimism in response to the gloomy news that Eaton’s factory and offices on South 12th Street will be closing in December, leading to the dismissal of 56 employees.
The details of the closure were addressed in an article in Monday’s Daily Times.
McFarland said Eaton first communicated its plans for the facility’s closure to the city in the winter of 2020-2021. Since then, she said, the city has had a team in place that has been connecting Eaton with some of Watertown’s larger employers.
“This is being done in order to ensure their workforce transitions smoothly, as many employees as possible stay in Watertown and to assist our other employers with their labor shortages,” McFarland said. “It is my understanding they have been receiving inquiries from companies looking to purchase the site and we will be connecting with their eventual successor to welcome them to the community.”
Adrienne Mendes is lead human resources generalist and manager in the industrial control division at Eaton in Watertown. She said that Eaton is transitioning its U.S. Control Division manufacturing location in Watertown to Juarez, Mexico.
The industrial south side of Watertown has been hit in the 2000s with economic blows including plant closures and sales, but McFarland said the area seems to be easing out of these dilemmas.
“The businesses in that area of town have actually experienced quite a bit of success of late,” she said. “One manufacturer in that area has recently completed plans to bring a production line from oversees into its facility here in Watertown,” she said. “There are other businesses nearby that are actively pursuing expansions and should be finalizing those in the coming months, there are buildings that have been purchased and we are working with the owners to reactivate the buildings.”
McFarland said city officials have placed a focus on this part of the city to save it.
“We have been intentional about focusing in this area of the community, and we’re seeing the benefits of that intentionality,” she said. “Certainly, the loss of Eaton is unfortunate. We are being proactive in supporting our manufacturers to make sure we are doing everything we can to not only keep them here, but have them grow here.”
According to a Dun & Bradstreet website company description, Eaton’s Watertown facility is part of the navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing industry. There are 1,254 companies in the Eaton corporate family.
“The relocation of this manufacturing location is not a reflection on the dedicated and hard-working employees at the Watertown facility,” Mendes said. “Employees who are not offered a comparable job within the company, and are ultimately impacted, will be offered severance benefits.”
