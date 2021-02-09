FOX LAKE — One person died and another was seriously injured when two semi trucks collided on Highway 33 west of Fox Lake at 10:04 a.m. Monday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
An initial investigation shows that a 1996 Peterbilt truck-tractor with one empty box trailer was traveling east on State Highway 33. A 2017 Mack truck-tractor with tank trailer hauling whey was traveling west on State Highway 33. The Peterbilt and its trailer began to jackknife and partially travel over the center roadway line into the westbound traffic lane. The front of the Mack truck struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck.
A 60-year-old driver, the sole occupant of the Mack truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner. A 73-year old-driver, the sole occupant of the Peterbilt, suffered life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight for Life helicopter to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
State Highway 33 was closed for approximately six hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Randolph Police, Fox Lake Police, Randolph and Fox Lake Fire Departments, DCERT, Fox Lake and Randolph EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, the sheriff’s office chaplain and the Dodge County Highway Department.
