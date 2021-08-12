Thursday, Aug. 12

4:30-11 p.m. — A Taste of Watertown

5-11 p.m. — Rainbow Valley Rides midway

4:30-8:30 p.m. — Face painting and body art

4:30-9 p.m. — Caricature artist

4:30-9 p.m. — Chainsaw art

5-9-p.m. — Ride special with a $20 wristband

5:30 p.m. — Lovemonkeys 30th Anniversary Concert

8:40 p.m. — The Boy Band Night

