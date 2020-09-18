Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Sept. 21 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Watertown High School Sports Highlights 2019-20; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Jefferson County Board meeting; 2 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 3 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Building Bridges — Baker Rullman, Marquardt Village, Badgerland; 4 p.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Local Music Show, John Gray performance; 8 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 2 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 2:30 p.m., Local Music Show, John Gray performance; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Girls Swim Meet vs. Beaver Dam.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Local Music Show, John Gray performance; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 1:30 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 2:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Local Music Show, John Gray performance; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Sept. 24 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School Girls Swim Meet vs. Beaver Dam; 3 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University Madrigal Concert; 4 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Girls Swim Meet vs. Beaver Dam.

Friday, Sept. 25 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Gazebo Musikk “Panchromatic Steel;” 12:30 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 1 p.m., Drive-by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 2:30 p.m., Local Music Show, John Gray performance; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 7 p.m., The Packers Century Project by Jim Rice; 8 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Panchromatic Steel.”

Saturday, Sept. 26 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Drive-by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School HS Girls Swim Meet vs. Beaver Dam; 1 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 2 p.m., library expansion groundbreaking ceremony; 2:30 p.m., Wild Turkey in Wisconsin; 3:30 p.m., Drive-by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., AAUW Representative Democracy Event; 7 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown No. 1; 7:30 p.m., Explorers of the Unknown No. 2; 8 p.m., The Witching Hour.

Sunday, Sept. 27 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks Regular Church; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

