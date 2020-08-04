JUNEAU — Dodge County Executive Committee meetings are stuck on the repeat mode lately.
Since June, some residents have placed Dodge County officials under the microscope to see if they are moving closer to creating a local health ordinance to help the county deal with managing COVID-19.
Much of the public’s indignation followed the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling the “safer-at-home” order was unlawful, leaving many counties to review their own ordinances and determine whether there is a basis for local orders. Dodge County realized, like many other counties, that they did not have an ordinance governing public health or diseases; instead relying on state statutes.
In the weeks that followed, Dodge County began drafting an ordinance that would give their public health officer distinct procedures and developed parameters should a localized order be needed. The ordinance draft only poked a hornet’s nest of those who are concerned with its constitutional overreach.
Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke said after a June board meeting the Wisconsin Counties Association established a committee to help gather additional information on COVID-19 for the state’s municipalities. Kottke cautioned in June there was no guarantee the WCA committee would write an ordinance. However, he said Dodge County has postponed working on its own to wait and see what the WCA comes up with.
Dodge County First Vice Chairman David Frohling said Monday the WCA indicated it would likely have the information ready by this week’s end.
“The information would be available for us to answer the questions we have and share with the public,” Frohling said.
Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Berres said Monday the county board should act on the health ordinance and not wait for the WCA.
“It should be a decision of the elected body and not a decision by the WCA,” Berres said. “We’re taking a lot of darts on this. It should be a board decision. Since we’re taking the darts on it, we should make the decision on it. This is a hot issue. We need to vote on this and get it over with.”
He said Kottke and Frohling made the decision in June to “stall acting on the health ordinance” and wait for the WCA to make a decision without the county board’s vote.
Berres, who was wearing a mask, wasn’t alone in his comments on the health ordinance.
Linda Kauffeld of Watertown said Monday the masks are “falsehoods” simply “dehumanizing” individuals. She didn’t wear a mask to Monday’s meeting.
“The looks people give someone, who is not wearing a mask, in the grocery store is wrong. It’s humiliating,” she said. “We’re telling people they’re going to die if they don’t wear a mask. We’re avoiding people like they have the plague if they don’t have a mask on. That’s wrong. That’s not how I was raised.”
Dan Siegmann, who has voiced his opinion against the health ordinance in previous meetings, did the same again Monday. He didn’t wear a mask to the meeting.
“The mask order is unlawful and unconstitutional,” Siegmann said. “We the people are the victims of unlawful activity. I just hope it doesn’t turn into we the ‘sheep-le,’” he said.
