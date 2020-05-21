JEFFERSON — A vocal music director with international experience has been selected to replace retiring Jefferson High School vocal music instructor Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck.
Tony Mudra of Cedarburg received a nod from the Jefferson school board Monday evening to take over the high school vocal music position.
A graduate of Luther College in music education in 2004, Mudra went on to pursue a master's degree in choral conducting, a program he was slated to finish up this month.
Most recently, he has served as a teaching assistant and choir director at the university level for a year and 10 months.
Previously, he spent nine years as a music teacher, overseeing instrumental and vocal music at the International School of Stavanger, Norway, where he worked with students in grades 5-12.
Prior to his stint overseas, Mudra spent two years and 10 months as a choir director at the middle and high school levels with the River Falls School District, and before that, he served in the same capacity for the Hudson School District, a position he held for a year and 10 months.
He has lifetime certifications in choral and general music.
He is qualified to serve as an advisor to the Tri-M Music Honor Society and other clubs at Jefferson High School.
Administrators noted that first-round interviews for this position took place on May 7 and then the field was narrowed to the top three candidates, who went through second-round interviews with a panel of educators including the high school principal, drama director, forensics advisor, main high school band director, outgoing high school choir director and the middle school choir director.
The hiring committee recommended Mudra as the top candidate from the finalists.
"This is a really significant position in our eyes," said Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel. "A hire like this can make a program or take it the other way. We have a healthy, robust vocal music program, and we want it to continue."
He noted that the hiring committee was enthusiastic about Mudra, especially his depth and breadth of experience.
In other personnel business, the board accepted the resignation of Jefferson Middle School cross-categorical special education teacher Leah McKelvey, who has accepted a new position with the School District of Fort Atkinson and tendered her resignation effective May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.