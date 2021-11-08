A 26-year-old Watertown woman is facing a substantial number of charges after leading Watertown police on a car chase through the city early Tuesday morning.
The Tuesday pursuit followed a separate one Sunday morning that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing in a roundabout south of the city, with one person being injured.
According to Watertown Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen, the pursuit Tuesday began at 1:05 a.m. when an officer from his department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Market Street after its driver did not stop for a stop sign.
“Officers pursued the vehicle throughout the city,” Olsen said. “The driver eventually stopped in the 400 block of South 8th Street where three occupants got out of the vehicle. One of the subjects complied with the commands of the officers on scene. The other occupants refused to listen to commands.”
Olsen said officers used their Tasers and were able to take the party into custody.
The operator of the vehicle, 26-year-old Brianna Lynn Tobias of 406 1/2 S. 8th St., Watertown was ultimately transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
She is charged in Jefferson County with attempting to flee an officer, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, three counts of felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant as a second offense.
A cash bond was set at $2,500 for Tobias and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Nov. 12.
Also charged in the incident is a passenger in the vehicle, Matthew J. Hansen, 25, of Fort Atkinson.
Hansen is facing one count of obstructing an officer and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Court proceedings for Hansen were not available Friday on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.
