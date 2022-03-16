Voters will choose up to four candidates for Watertown Unified School District Board of Education at-large seats in the April 5 election.
Incumbents who filed nomination papers to appear on the ballot are David Schroeder and Paul Van Den Langenberg. Incumbents who filed non-candidacy papers were Steve Kauffeld and Katie Najarian.
The seats expire April 24.
New candidates who filed candidacy papers to appear on the ballot are Mike Higgins, Chad Bailey, Craig Wortman and Lori Holland, leading to a race. Bailey has rescinded his candidacy, but his name will remain on the ballot.
The terms of office for three of the Watertown Unified School District School Board members at-large seats are for three years, while the term of office for one of the board member at-large seats is one year, beginning April 25.
After final results of the April 5 election have been canvassed, the three candidates with the highest number of votes will each take a three-year term of office and the candidate with the fourth highest number of votes will take a one-year, limited term of office.
Paul Van Den Langenberg
Van Den Langenberg, 1121 Crestview Drive, has lived in the area for the past 19 years. He is married to Debra Van Den Langenberg. He has a master’s of science degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a bachelor of science degree from UW-LaCrosse. He has served six years on the WUSD Board of Education. He is a retired career educator at McFarland High School and is a member of the Wisconsin Association of School Board Members and the Wisconsin High School Football Coaches Association.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Because of my interest in education and my desire to serve, I am seeking re-election for a seat on the WUSD Board of Education. I first ran for election six years ago with no specific platform or personal agenda. My goal was to serve the community by advocating for a school system that would provide all students opportunity to reach their best potential, represent the community by listening and making challenging decisions based on the best interest of the district and carrying -out oversight responsibilities of all school district related operations. Six years later, my goal hasn’t changed.”
David Schroeder
Schroeder, N8883 County Road E, has lived in the area for the past 17 years. He is married to Katie Schroeder. He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering at UW-Madison and has a master’s of business administration from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern. His previous experience includes one year on the WUSD school board. He is president/owner of Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation in Watertown. Schroeder is a member of the Watertown Regional Medical Center Board; Thrive-ED, where he is board chairman; Glacial Community YMCA as treasurer; the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation board as vice-chairman; Yes! Watertown and the WUSD TechEd Partnership.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I want Watertown schools to be a destination. We already have great teachers, staff and facilities, however, success and growth are heavily dependent on the success of the area community’s social, economic, physical and mental health. All organizations that work to make Watertown a better place need to recognize their interrelations and work together, and efficiently, to achieve these goals.”
Craig Wortman
Wortman, 1549 Boulder Road, has lived in the area for 13 years and is married to Jessica Wortman. He has an associate’s degree of arts and sciences from UW-Waukesha and was a music education major. He has a bachelor’s of business administration from UW-Whitewater with a focus on general business entrepreneurship with a music education minor. His previous political experience includes his run for WUSD board in 2021. He owns Craig’s Hometown Handyman Service LLC. Wortman currently serves on the board for school and family ministry at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a husband, a father and a caring community member. My wife is a teacher at Riverside Middle School completing her 17th year teaching. Over the past several years, I have been aggressively observing how the WUSD functions and there’s work to do. I am pro-teacher and pro-parent. I respect the relationships between teachers and parents, and will strive to foster these partnerships and bridge divides in the community. You can expect me to do deeper research and corroborate the information presented. I invite you to my Face Book page: Craig Wortman for Watertown School Board for more information.”
Mike Higgins
Higgins, 1408 Meadowbrook Drive, has lived in the area for 47 years. He is married to Nicole Higgins. He was educated at Watertown High School. He has no previous political experience. He is a business representative with North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I believe we should all give back to our communities if we are given the chance and what better way than to serve on the school board where one can truly make decisions that help shape our youth and community? I think the current board does a good job and works to the best of their abilities, however new perspectives should help us grow in a positive way. I also think communicating with our educators and actively listening to their challenges will help create a better learning environment for our children.”
Lori Holland
Holland, W2627 Gopher Hill Road, has lived in the area for the past 19 years. She is married to Josh Holland. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1995 and has no political experience. She and her husband own a carpentry business, which, she said, has allowed her to be a full-time mother for the past 19 years.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“As a parent of a child in the district, my desire to serve on the board of education is based on wanting to ensure all students receive a quality education. The district has educators to teach, administrators to lead, parents to parent and most importantly, amazing students who deserve to learn in a thriving, positive environment. This team deserves a board that is responsive to all challenges, needs and concerns to ensure they can perform at their fullest. I will encourage and expect full transparency, accountability and complete, open communication among all stakeholders. These goals must align with fiscal responsibility and creative planning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.