Incumbent Jeff Caine is squaring off against political newcomer Ajay Schnitzler for the Dodge County Supervisor District 18 seat. The two candidates point to their varied backgrounds as to why he each the best choice. The two will square off April 5 for the position.
The District 18 seat consists of the towns of Clyman and Lowell and the villages of Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a brief questionnaire and include a 100-word statement of candidacy.
Jeff Caine
Caine of W7591 Creek Road in the Town of Clyman is a lifelong resident of Dodge County. He is married.
He graduated from Dodgeland High School and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Caine is currently serving on the Dodgeland Board of Education with 16 years as its chairperson. He also has served six years on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves as the county’s highway committee chairperson and finance committee vice chairperson.
Caine represents Dodge County on the East Wisconsin Counties Railroad Consortium, the Thrive Economic Development Board and the Monarch Library Board.
His candidacy statement reads: “I am seeking re-election to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors because I care deeply about Dodge County and its citizens. One of the greatest challenges to the future prosperity of Dodge County is the need to retain and attract young families to live and work here.
“That is why I am a strong proponent of improving our road system, supporting the development of high-speed broadband internet throughout the county, improving recreational opportunities countywide and encourage and support wage appropriate housing for our citizens,” Caine said.
Ajay Schnitzler
Schnitzler of 100 Pine Drive in the Village of Reeseville has lived at this residence since 2001. He is single.
He received a bachelor’s degree in general business and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Schnitzler is the owner of Sunny Creek Homes in the Village of Reeseville. He is also a member of the Wisconsin Housing Alliance.
He has no previous political experience.
His candidacy statement reads: “In 2020, I got involved in county government and recognized a need for more public involvement. For over a year, I have gone to ever single highway committee meeting and have attended and spoken at many Dodge County Board meetings. I see the need to have more responsible spending, limited debt and affordable property taxes.
“We need to spend less on buildings and county equipment and use those funds to maintain our roads,” Schnitzler said. “I want to have a smaller, ethical county government to protect all our freedoms. I want the people to have a voice in our county government.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.