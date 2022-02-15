Crossroads House of Watertown Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization that addresses the needs of homeless families in the Watertown area, has issued its annual report. In the past year, Crossroads House has shifted its focus solely on rental assistance in the Watertown Unified School District.
When Crossroads was formed in 2001, its original purpose was to address the needs of homeless families in the Watertown area and to maintain equitable and adequate shelter for their rental housing security. From 2002 to 2019, the City of Watertown leased one, then two houses to Crossroads.
The goal of Crossroads since its existence, has been to establish a working relationship with local landowners and their tenants in order to prevent evictions and to stabilize housing for those who are suffering from emergency housing instability.
Crossroads serves families, couples, and individuals who experience temporary emergency housing difficulties concerning payment of their rental costs. Historical example of the causes include physical and mental illness, accidents, unemployment, and layoffs without access to unemployment benefits.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for assistance due to the need to quarantine for both children of school age and adults. While families and individuals have been taking advantage of the federal subsidies and child care funds, these funds are discontinued, and there has been a sharp increase in need. There are few other local resources that can meet the immediate goal of housing security for employed families and individuals, coupled with a shortage of affordable housing in Watertown.
In 2020, some $13,000 funds were earmarked for COVID. The funds were spent assisting 24 households.
Last year, 2021, the year began establishing a monthly limit of $600 total for families, individuals, and couples. By the end of 2021, the total monthly limit was increased to $4,000. There were a total of 36 households served in 2021, with $9,557 going to COVID cases, and $16,266 to others in the rental assistance program. Since the federal assistance ceased in late 2021, Crossroads House expects the COVID-related cases to increase.
Applicants may contact the intake volunteer at 920-988-1204. Preference is given to families with minor children residing in the home. The information is shared with a volunteer Crossroads rental committee who then decide which funds to grant. These funds do not have to be reimbursed to Crossroads. The checks are distributed directly to the landowners.
All donations and grants awarded to Crossroads are used for homelessness and eviction prevention in the rental assistance program with the exception of small percentage that is used for insurance, accounting, and printing expenses. All administrative and operating services are met by volunteers.
The chief source of Crossroads funding is the United Way of Northern Walworth and Jefferson Counties. There is an increased need for donations from individuals, churches, and other local groups. Fundraisers in cooperation with local businesses such as the Piggly Wiggly round-up and Glenn’s Market brat fry have been held in the community.
