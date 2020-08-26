JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will hold free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
The free testing will be offered both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It is open to any Wisconsin resident 5 years of age or older. Symptoms are not a requirement for the testing.
Registration is recommended at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist participants.
Once a person is registered, they will receive an email confirmation with a personal QR code. Bring the code along to show it to testing staff at least twice.
For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.