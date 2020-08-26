JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will hold free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.

The free testing will be offered both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is open to any Wisconsin resident 5 years of age or older. Symptoms are not a requirement for the testing.

Registration is recommended at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist participants.

Once a person is registered, they will receive an email confirmation with a personal QR code. Bring the code along to show it to testing staff at least twice.

For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.

