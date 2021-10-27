MADISON — The Wisconsin State Assembly will take up Assembly Resolution 22 today, authored by state Rep. Mark Born, R- Beaver Dam, honoring the life and public service of former Wisconsin state Rep. Robert “Bob” Goetsch.
“Bob had a heart for public service, serving his country and his community in a number of roles throughout his life,” Born said. “I am grateful to be recognizing his legacy in the Assembly this week.”
Goetsch was born and raised in Dodge County, where he later served as a supervisor in the Town of Oak Grove from 1971-1983, including as chairman of the board from 1975-1983, and as a member of the Dodge County Board from 1972-1984.
He was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1982 and continued representing his community in Madison through 2001. While in the Assembly, Goetsch worked on several committees, including the Ways and Means, Urban and Local Affairs, Children and Families, and Criminal Justice, of which he was chairman.
In addition to serving as an elected official, Goetsch served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1954-1956. He was also a farmer and an active community member as part of the American Legion and Elks Club.
“We lost a truly exceptional person earlier this year,” Born added. “Bob was a role model to me and countless others, and this resolution is a small way we can show appreciation for his contributions to our community.”
Members of Goetsch’s family will be in attendance for the Assembly floor session when the resolution is voted on, including his sister and several nieces and nephews.
