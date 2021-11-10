“I have no regrets on my life,” said 94-year-old Donald Hanson of Watertown.
He is proud he served his country more than 75 years ago.
“As far as the military is concerned, I thought I did pretty good,” Hanson said of his stint in the Navy at the end of World War II.
Hanson is one of the few veterans still able to recall serving in the war that ended in 1945. He was 18 years old at the time.
Hanson was born July 1, 1927 in Merrill, into a military family. His father, an uncle and an aunt served during World War I and his brother, who was two years older than him, was a navigator on a bomber during World War II. His brother lives in Madison.
Hanson enlisted when he was a senior at Merrill High School. “It was something everybody did,” he said. “It was something that was part of life for everyone in my family.”
Although the war was almost over by this time, the military was still trying to boost its ranks as the talk was Japan was never going to surrender, Hanson said. “We hadn’t had the big bomb yet,” he explained.
Hanson enlisted with the understanding he would enter the military when he graduated from high school. He enlisted, instead of being drafted, to avoid the infantry. “I have never been sorry I went into the navy.”
He recalled how he and a buddy from central Wisconsin took the train to Milwaukee in 1945 to report for duty. His training was in Great Lakes, Illinois.
“It was the first time I was out of Wisconsin,” he said. He soon became a world traveler.
“It was a rush thing,” Hanson said of the training. “They wanted to get us into service to have enough personnel to invade Japan,” he said. “They wanted a lot of manpower at that time.
“I finished at Great Lakes and went to the West Coast for more training. From there, I went overseas.”
Hanson was on a ship for 30 days, never getting seasick, before landing in Guam. At that time it was under American control, he said. “The next thing I knew I was sleeping in a tent in the jungle.”
The new navy recruit was sent on a few more ships before being assigned to a ship that escorted a destroyer in the Pacific. “They asked me what I would like to do and I said, ‘engineering.’ I wanted to learn something I could do after the service.”
Hanson said he knew nothing of the bomb that was dropped in August of 1945. “We were waiting to invade Japan, so we couldn’t have been happier.”
During his time on the ship, Hanson learned how the ship operated. “I haven’t thought of this in many years,” as he tried to remember his duties. One of his jobs was the care of the lifeboats.
“I was also in charge of refrigeration,” he said. “It was as good job and I enjoyed it. I also learned from it.”
In fact, he built his first house with radiant heat, which he learned about in the navy.
“I am not sorry I did what I did,” he said. “I was in the Pacific most of the time.” He also was in China, in Hong Kong for six months and was stationed on three foreign bases. “Being in China was an education in itself. I did get to see a lot of the Pacific.”
While away from home, Hanson wrote many letters to his mother. “She always worried about me.” He still has several of those letters he sent from overseas. “I never realized it until I read those letters how much time I spent in each particular place.”
Hanson was honorably discharged in April of 1946 after attaining the rank of fireman first class.
“I was eager to go home and resume my civilian life,” he said.
And that he did. Through the GI Bill, he enrolled and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
“Life takes a lot of twists and turns when you are young,” Hanson said. He had a friend whose family owned a heating business. They needed an employee with Hanson’s qualification so he started his career in the business.
He later met his wife Phyllis through a blind date. They got married and had two children.
“My wife and I travelled the world, all over Europe” Hanson said. “We drove to Alaska three times.”
He has lived and worked in Watertown for the past 60 years.
“I figure I was pretty fortunate in my life,” he added.
