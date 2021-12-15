City residents can cast their votes in the fourth annual Watertown’s Window Wonderland storefront window display contest taking place downtown this holiday season.
This year, all votes will be cast using a cell phone and digital QR code featured on posters displayed in participating business windows. Prizes for businesses who receive the most votes will include Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce gift checks in denominations of $75, $50 and $25. There will also be a “Mayor’s Choice Award” in which Mayor Emily McFarland will select her favorite display. Window Wonderland is collaboratively organized by the Watertown Main Street Program and Watertown Tourism.
Businesses participating in this year’s Window Wonderland include Alpha Resource Center, Amado Jr.’s, Anthony’s 511, Ava’s a Posh Boutique, Barn Owl Antiques & Treasures, Blue Butterfly Thrift Store, Blush Hair Beautique, Bob Stadler Motorsports, Body Elements Massage & Wellness, Bradow Jewelers, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Central Block Kitchen & Designs, Century 21 Endeavor, Draeger’s Floral, e.N. Vintage, Elegant Arrangements by Maureen, Far Horizons Imports, Fur the Love of Dogs, Highland Group, Hometown Pharmacy, Keck Furniture, LA Nails, Literatus & Co., Metallic Salt Studio, N Style Salon, Oswald-Konz Financial Group, Salon Anvi, Sandra D’s Bridal, Studio Nine, The Chic Boutique, The Towne Cinema, Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Watertown Siding and Zwieg’s Grill.
A scan of the QR code will lead to an electronic list of all 34 participating businesses. Voters will then be able to click on their top three favorite business window displays. The contest runs through Sunday night. Winners will be announced next week.
“Our downtown looks so bright and festive with our new municipal Christmas decorations combined with the many beautifully decorated storefront windows,” said Main Street Program Executive Director Melissa Lampe. “We are very grateful to our merchants who put so much time and talent into creating their beautiful holiday window displays.”
Watertown Tourism Manager Robin Kaufmann added, “Taking a stroll down Main Street and casting your vote is a great way for families to make holiday memories. We hope to bring feelings of nostalgia as the community enjoys our historic downtown dressed in its holiday best.”
