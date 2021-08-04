WHITEWATER — Due to recent scheduling complications related to ongoing theatre construction, Young Auditorium has postponed the upcoming member presale and general public on-sale dates.
Originally scheduled to start the first week of August, Young Auditorium’s member presale is tentatively scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the general public on-sale tentatively marked for Thursday, Sept. 23.
Young Auditorium aims to provide the best possible service, all the way from our customers’ initial ticket purchase through their attendance at the events.
Moving these presale and on-sale dates will help us to serve our patrons by allowing us to re-assess important details related to construction and event ticketing.
Making any necessary schedule updates prior to placing tickets on sale means no complicated refunds or exchanges.
Young Auditorium will reach out to the current members with more details. General audiences can expect additional information as the tentative ticket sales dates draw closer. For the latest on presale dates, on-sale dates, event lineups, and ticket prices, visit www.youngauditorium.com.
