Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— 7:13 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wilbur Street for a female.

— 8:55 a.m. Monday to state Highways 16 and 26 for a male.

— 2:14 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of North Seventh Street for a female.

— 2:55 pm. Monday to Western Avenue for male.

— 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male

— 10:34 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a female.

All patients were treated and taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

No calls to report.

