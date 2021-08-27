Baldwin hears from cheesemaker

REESEVILLE — Like students in a classroom, Paul Scharfman addressed U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her staff on rural revitalization at his cheese plant in Reeseville Thursday morning.
The room where the group of about 10 gathered was once a classroom, complete with chalkboards on the walls.
Scharfman explained how he combined numerous cheese plants in Dodge County into the renovated Dodgeland Middle School building in the small community of Reeseville. He addressed the need for rural revitalization.
“I was flattered, pleased and honored to have the senator with us,” Scharfman said after the presentation and tour.
Independent contractor for the cheese company, Jeff Stoltman, was a classmate of Baldwin’s while growing up. He and Baldwin had discussed the cheese business and arranged for the senator to visit the growing company.
Several years ago Baldwin authored the bill creating the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative program and successfully shepherded its passage in 2018. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Baldwin worked to secure $20 million for the program, which supports businesses like Specialty Cheese.
The program supports U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to develop higher value uses for dairy products, diversifies farmer income through processing and marketing innovation, and encourage the use of regional milk production. Of the funding, $1.8 million will be competitively awarded to one new initiative.
Scharfman presented the senator with ideas for more rural initiatives.
Scharfman pointed out the company has had a 14% growth rate over the past 15 years. Employment is at 250 and the plant operates 24 hours a day, six days a week. “We project continued growth of employment and sales,” he said.
The company president said he did not achieve the success on his own. He praised his employees. “We are a group, we are successful and there is no ‘I’ in it,” he said.
“People who work here are awesome,” Scharfman said.
Specialty Cheese recently doubled its factory capacity and in the past 90 days added 30 jobs during that time.
According to a chart on the wall of the classroom, company growth was $10 million in 1992 and is now at $50 million.
One of the reason for the growth was the diversity of the products over the years.
Jeannie Korth, customer service and long-time employee, explained the many varieties of cheese made at Specialty Cheese including its world champion paneer cheese and baked cheese products. Other products include Hispanic cheeses, cheese used for frying and cheeses of the Middle East.
Specialty Cheese received a Dairy Business Innovation Grant to produce a lactose free-paneer, which would be the first in the world, Schrafman said. The grant was awarded to support product development costs and related equipment purchases. “Because of senator Baldwin, we were given a grant to make it lactose-free,” he said. The product is still being developed.
To keep growing, Scharfman pointed out the key issues for the plant. They include getting enough workforce for the next 40 years and being a rural model for the state.
There are pools of talent in rural areas, the president said. “There is a hidden workforce in rural areas.”
The goals of the company are for safety, food quality and teamwork. As part of that teamwork, Schrafman said, he favors compassion for workers because feelings matter among employees.
Stoltman was hired by Specialty Cheese to explore employment for the company. He said he conducted a survey of the low income households in the county and discovered most residents did not work due to disabilities, lack of transportation and lack of child care.
To resolve those issues, the company has offered a rideshare program. Currently, 27 percent of the house employees use rideshare at a cost of $8 a day for employees and $20 for the company. The service provides transportation for workers from Fond du Lac and Waupun, to Watertown. The employees are on time and there are fewer sick days.
Since May, when the 40 additional employees were hired, 75% of them rely on the rideshare program.
Schrafman said he has plans to provide childcare for employees. Those plans include a 24-hour child care facility on land adjacent to the plant.
“This starts to build a community,” Schrafman said.
With the assistance of the company, the village was able to fix its fresh-water system, stabilize property taxes and assist with employment. Specialty Cheese serves as a model for rural innovation, Schrafman said.
Schrafman’s presentation was followed by a tour of the facility for the senator and her staff.
