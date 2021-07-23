Watertown Fire Department

Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female smoke check. No one treated or transported.

— Wednesday at 1:29 p.m. to the 1100 block of Bayberry Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 3:03 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane for a female who was not treated or transported.

— Wednesday to the intersection of North Third and East Main streets for multiple patients who were treated and no transport.

— Wednesday at 5:18 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 6:09 pm. to the N300 block of Vel Road for a female. It was a false medical alarm.

— Wednesday at 11:28 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male who was treated and not transported.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls:

Firefighters responded to the following location:

Wednesday at 1:38 p.m to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a false alarm.

Recommended for you

Load comments