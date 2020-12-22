Johnson Creek schools raise $3,000 for Christmas Neighbors

Unable to do the usual food collection or to sent student volunteers to the Christmas Neighbors distribution this year due to the pandemic, the Johnson Creek School District held a districtwide penny war to raise money for the Christmas Neighbors toy, food and gift charity which serves needy children and their families countywide. The effort raised $3,000. From left are Johnson Creek Schools Superintendent Michael Garvey, first grade student Teagan Tracy, Johnson Creek High School senior Minnie Hintz; and National Honor Society Vice President Lyndsey Beech, a senior. Officially presenting the donation to Christmas Neighbors was representative Deb Ristow, with eighth grade student Rylee Hucke and NHS co-advisor Diane Trimborn.

 Contributed

JOHNSON CREEK — For the past 10 years, the Johnson Creek School District has played a major part in collecting food and donations and adopting families through the local Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors charity.

This year’s pandemic has halted donations of items for now and made it impossible for students to volunteer on-site at the Christmas Neighbors distribution.

However, the program continues to serve county families, and the Johnson Creek schools’ support of the program is continuing as well.

This year, the district as a whole raised $3,000 for Christmas Neighbors through a penny war coordinated by Johnson Creek High School’s National Honor Society.

Students placed pennies and paper money into their class jars to build up value, while students from other classes could place coins of higher denomination in their competitors’ class jars to subtract value.

Staff members also got into the event by joining the “Jean Team.”

By donating $30, staff members could gain permission to wear jeans throughout the month.

To insure that all staff and students could participate, the NHS also hosted dress-up days and “reindeer games,” adding points to class competition totals.

The winning student teams earned an ice cream social featuring “treats from the North Pole.”

In total, the Johnson Creek School District raised $3,058.03 for Christmas Neighbors, a contribution the nonprofit’s president, Lorna Lovett, called “amazing.”

Johnson Creek Superintendent Michael Garvey, who has been involved in the effort for the past decade, thanked NHS Co-Advisor Diane Trimborn for supervising the fundraising project and the NHS members for taking the lead.

“Although our students will not have the opportunity, this year, to interact with the other volunteers and the clients, they have shown the drive to help our community members,” Garvey said.

On behalf of NHS, the student organization’s president, Bella Herman, said, “I am very happy with the results and how successful the penny wars turned out to be! It was a fun way to donate to a wonderful cause.”

