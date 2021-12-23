JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s $1.25 million downtown streetscape replacement project now progresses to its design phase following Tuesday evening’s unanimous common council approval to move ahead with the extensive renovations.
The city intends to reconstruct Riverside Alley in conjunction with Jefferson Utilities and replace the streetscape in the community’s historic downtown in 2022.
“This project will address existing safety concerns in the central business district due to uneven pavement and bricks that have been displaced by tree roots over the years,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said.
The project will replace the streetscape installed in the 1990s, when Main Street was reconstructed.
“The new streetscape represents a theme that builds on the downtown’s location near the Rock River and the iconic pedestrian bridge, and provides for an improved aesthetic appearance that enhances the city’s historic downtown,” Freitag said.
Vandewalle and Associates has been retained to assist the city in developing and preparing conceptual plans to create and complete these projects.
According to the resolution that was approved Tuesday, the common council reviewed the concept plans for these projects and the city provided for an extended public comment period to gather information from the downtown business community and public.
“Both projects must now progress to the design engineering phase and preparation of bidding specifications to keep to the 2022 construction schedule,” the resolution stated.
The document authorizes the city’s staff to take steps necessary to move both projects into the design engineering phase with the goal of preparing detailed construction specifications for bidding.
Design engineering will incorporate the downtown streetscape concepts included in the Vandewalle and Associates Report and Power Point from November. This is considered the final streetscape concept.
According to a portion of the project plans, the streetscape improvements may include building off of existing assets, such as what designers have called the city’s “exceptional historic building facades” of yellow brick. The wood and black steel pedestrian bridge is a major asset that is being used as a project anchor. Also being put into focus are historic streets of red brick and the natural wood, and primary color assets of street signs of the city’s recent, “We’re going outside” branding initiative.
The budgets for both projects include the Riverside Alley Resurfacing and Streetscape Project at $300,000 and the Downtown Streetscape Replacement Project at $1,250,000.
According to Freitag, the city intends to finance both projects with the proceeds from a general obligation bond sale and to use these proceeds to reimburse the city’s general fund and/or capital improvement project fund for expenses incurred prior to the bond sale, including planning, design engineering and project bidding expenses.
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow said some of the labor is scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2022.
Pinnow and Freitag said they have been striving to achieve a project plan that is cost-effective, while bringing Jefferson’s downtown appearance and atmosphere more into line with the current century.
“We anticipate design in the winter,” Pinnow said. “We are looking at bidding in the spring of 2022 and then doing the project work in the second half of next year.”
