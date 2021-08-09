JUNEAU — A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday to one and a half years in prison for firing a weapon at another another person, who was later convicted of murder in Fox Lake.
A jury found Anthony McCaskill guilty of felony discharging a firearm toward a person and endangering safety with the reckless use of a firearm in 2016.
McCaskill was placed on probation, which was revoked earlier this year, according to the Dodge County district attorney’s office.
In September 2015, law enforcement received a call about shots being near the Fox Lake Kwik Trip. Dispatch advised officers that the 27-year-old man had fled in his vehicle and that the victim’s car was now in pursuit, traveling at more than 120 mph southbound on U.S. Highway 151, the criminal complaint stated.
When police stopped McCaskill’s vehicle, authorities found a Glock .40 caliber handgun and two children in the backseat, the complaint stated.
At the trial the jury was told an altercation had occurred over an alleged sexual act committed by the victim against the defendant’s girlfriend while all the participants were at the gas station, according to the criminal complaint.
During the chase, McCaskill fired multiple shots towards the victim’s vehicle in this case, who is Laverne Ware Jr.
Ware was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and first cousin Sesalie Dixon in December 2016.
“This was one of the most complicated and bizarre prosecutions of my career,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said at sentencing.
“It has only become stranger now that one of the victims has been convicted of murder in another complicated and even more bizarre trial than this one.”
